The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 16 to 22, 2022.

Michael Everson, 39, of Delany House, Selden Road, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Chester Avenue, Worthing, on May 20, 2022. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Chester Avenue, Worthing, on May 20, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Linto Jose, 42, of Newlands Road, Worthing: Community order made by West Sussex Magistrates' Court on February 10, 2020, revoked after he was found guilty of failing to engage in planned telephone appointments on January 26 and February 2, 2022. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 14-day prison sentence, because he wilfully and persistently failed to comply with the community order, for assault by beating in Worthing on December 12, 2019.

Thomas Churchill, 29, of Howard Street, Worthing: Fined £266 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report as instructed on September 22 and 27, 2022, and October 4, 2022, and failing to maintain contact between September 7 and October 11, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Terence Ellis, 79, of North Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £110 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Albert Road, Rustington, on May 16, 2022. He must pay £110 costs, £34 surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

Amy Keers, 50, of Parkfield Court, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 14, 2021.

Maitribahen Soni, 34, of Nelson Road, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on April 30, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 14 days.