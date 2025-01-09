Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 19, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

Benjamin Fransman, 46, of Bank House, East Street, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £165 compensation, after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing nine LPs worth £165 from HMV, Worthing, on July 17, 2024, and a bottle of Ciroc vodka worth £45 from Waitrose, Eastbourne, on March 14, 2024. Suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 5, 2023, amended to four-weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, after admitting breach by failing to attend planned appointments on August 7 and 13, 2024. Also admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from prison, no action taken.

Ian Ward, 53. of Cottenham Road, Worthing: Community order with eight-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Kingston, near Lewes, on July 6, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and a total of £150 compensation.

Lindsay Dewey, 47, of Farncombe Road, East Worthing: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing air fresheners worth £24.25 from The Range on October 8, 2024, and meat worth £47.74 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on October 25, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Kerse, 36, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 2, 2024, by failing to attend the induction appointment on December 11, 2024. He was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, for entering First Steps Nursery, Westgate, as a trespasser with intent to steal on November 10, 2023; and five concurrent 14-day prison sentences, suspended for 15 months, for stealing lamb worth £59.96 from Farm Foods Limited, Littlehampton, on October 20, 2023, possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on September 13, 2024, failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, and two charges of stealing advent calendars from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on November 28, 2024.

Kit Kay, 27, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on February 5, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Littlehampton on February 5, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on February 5, 2024; and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Littlehampton on February 5, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on February 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and a total of £125 compensation.

Sam Hoare, 40, of Manor Road and Ham Road, Worthing: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £400 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment without violence, sending text messages and making phone calls between January 7 and 9, 2024.

Christopher Hyder, 31, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on February 14, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Anthony Powell, 54, of Argyll Mews, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on September 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Oliver Moth, 24, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of possessing a lock knife in a public place, an alleyway behind Rowlands Road, Worthing, on April 21, 2024. Must pay £650 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Vilson Sherri, 33, of Hurstfield, Lancing: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 9, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 2 and 23, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work.

Joseph Murray, 28, of Grover Avenue, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40 after admitting making threats to kill, to two police officers, in Worthing on November 7, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Lewis Stephenson, 34, of Tower Road, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £114 victim surcharge after admitting possessing a lock knife in a public place in Offington Drive, Worthing, on January 9, 2024. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 1, 2024, no separate penalty.

Lewis Stephenson, 34, of Charter Court, Wigmore Road, Worthing: Fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on January 4, 2025.

Kelly Edginton, 35, of New Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 4, 2023, by failing to attend a planned office appointment on January 19, 2024.

Jack Brown, 27, of Highdown Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £384 and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a knuckleduster at Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2024. He also admitted two further charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, an extendable baton and a Rambo knife, at Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2024, no separate penalties. Property to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ella Rochford, 30, of Broadwater Way, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £5.70 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting travelling with First MTR South Western Trains at Guildford without previously paying the £5.70 fare, with intent to avoid payment, on June 1, 2024.