​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 19 to 22, 2023.

James Betsworth, 26, of Farnhurst Road, Barnham: Fined £115 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving while using a hand-held telephone in Nyton Road, Westergate, on June 23, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Emily Fawcett, 22, of Downview Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £100 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television receiver without a licence on July 17, 2023.

Laura Dickerson, 39, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on June 19, 2022. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court