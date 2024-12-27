Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 3 to 18, 2024.

Maurice Fitzgerald, 43, of Grafton Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (88ug/l cocaine, 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Russell Road, Brighton, on February 25, 2024; and three charges of drug-driving (not less than 49ug/l cocaine, not less than 94ug/l methylamphetamine and not less than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Sackville Road, Hove, on April 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Tarequal Rofique, 29, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £176 after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on July 4, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £70 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Jackman, 39, of Poling Street, Poling: Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph speed limit for a goods vehicle on the A27 Fontwell on April 4, 2024. Driving record endorsed with five points. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

James Green, 36, of The Plovers, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £100 and must pay £110 costs after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on June 23, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Lewis Thomas, 20, of Pear Tree Close, Yapton: Fined £562 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Ford, on March 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £225 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.