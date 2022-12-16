The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 6 to 14, 2022.

Simon Battams, 33, of Tower Flats, Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, for driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A23 Bolney on March 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The case was reopened following conviction for an offence of speeding and the sentence imposed on November 8, 2022, set aside.

Denise Leal, 51, of Manor Lea, Boundary Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road at the junction with Westbourne Avenue, Worthing, on April 12, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Elizabeth Pollard, 49, of Upper Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £69 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road at the junction with Halewick Lane, Hillbarn, on April 19, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Taylor Evans, 21, of Alexandra Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 28, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 7 and 14, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a new community order with 40-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, for wasteful employment of Sussex Police by knowingly making a false report that an offence had been committed on December 14, 2019; driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle and driving without the correct licence in South Street, Worthing, on December 14, 2019.

Liam Carroll, 25, c/o Dunwich, Sussex Wharf, Seaspray Avenue, Shoreham Beach: Fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 30, 2022, by failing to make contact with probation since he was sentenced. The order was varied, with the unpaid work requirement being removed and an additional 15 days' rehabilitation activity requirement added. An application to revoke a community order made by Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 4, 2019, without re-sentencing, on the grounds that it was no longer workable, was granted.

