The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 6 to 14, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Pybus, 47, of Mill Lane, Worthing: Fined £250 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on December 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Craig Willmer, 41, of Montreal Way, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on May 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Crowhurst, 28, of Cecil Road, Lancing: Fined £150 after admitting drug-driving (191ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Penhill Road, Lancing, on September 17, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £60 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Cayleigh Brown, 37, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Barnham on April 20, 2023; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Barnham on April 20, 2023; and criminal damage to the value of £3,000 to a glass screen and card machine at The Co-op, Barnham, on April 20, 2023.

Seyed Alavivijavieh, 50, of Marine Parade, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in The Drive, Hove, on October 15, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Fuller, 53, of Broadwater Way, Worthing: Fined £530 after admitting driving without insurance on the A23 Hickstead on June 25, 2023. Fined £176 and must pay £282 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A23 Hickstead on June 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiefer Beaumont, 28, of Cobham Close, Yapton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 16, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 7 and June 25, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional 25 hours' unpaid work.

Tiffany Lethby, 33, of Linden Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Linden Road, Littlehampton, on May 12, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Worthing Railway Station on January 10, 2023. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Worthing Railway Station on January 10, 2023, no separate penalty.

Ashleigh Matthewson, 34, of Garden Close, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of drug-driving (287ug/l cocaine, more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on May 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.