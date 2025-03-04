The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 13 to March 3, 2025.

Matt Elliott, 46, of Middle Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £67.36 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to pay vehicle licence arrears demanded on November 5, 2024, following failed payment, having agreed on August 5, 2024, to pay by instalments. A Statutory Notice voiding the licence was issued on October 22, 2024.

David Holloway, 58, of Clapham Common, Clapham: Fined £633 and must pay £253.03 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Arundel on July 9, 2024. Driving licence endorsed with six points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

John Eves, 83, of Church Road, Rustington: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road in River Road, Littlehampton, on July 11, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Liam Newman, 33, of Wordsworth Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on June 18, 2023; six charges of dishonestly making off without payment, for fuel worth £78.93 in Arundel on May 19, 2023, for fuel worth £118.53 in Arundel on May 27, 2023, for fuel worth £150.55 in Arundel on May 31, 2023, for fuel worth £97.84 in Arundel on June 5, 2023, for fuel worth £140.01 in Arundel on June 7, 2023, and for fuel worth £161.97 in Arundel on June 10, 2023; two charges of theft from a shop, stealing items worth £264 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on May 11, 2024, and oil worth £450 from BP, Rustington, on April 16, 2024; and drug-driving (318ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, on April 21, 2023. Must pay a total of £500 compensation and disqualified from driving for three years.

Mandy Greaves, 44, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton: Nine-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £200 compensation after admitting four charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, police constables in Staines-upon-Thames, on March 30, 2023.

Sherrie Platt, 28, of Byron Road, Worthing: Community order with 80-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting four charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police constable at Cheals Roundabout, Southgate, on June 15, 2024, and two police constables and a paramedic in Montague Street, Worthing, on August 21, 2024Prospective r; and four charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable at Cheals Roundabout, Southgate, on June 15, 2024, and two police constables and a coastguard officer on Worthing promenade on September 26, 2024. Must pay a total of £900 compensation. Also admitted two charges of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Worthing Hospital on August 7, 2024, and on Worthing promenade on September 26, 2024, no separate penalty.