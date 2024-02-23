Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Wase, 33, of Russell Close, Yapton: Fined £54 and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a no entry sign in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on February 8, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jordan McGee, 23, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (730ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Bewley Road, Angmering, on April 13, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Bewley Road, Angmering, on April 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

James Christensen, 31, of Stone Lane, Worthing: Fined £266 after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Road, Worthing, on January 6, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £106 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 21 months. Also admitted failing to comply with a no entry sign in Goring Road at the junction with Clive Avenue, Worthing, on January 6, 2023, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michael Rowe, 39, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Jailed for four weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by West Sussex Magistrates Court on September 29, 2023.

Roland Beauchamp, 51, of Lewis Court, Old Barn Way, Southwick: Fined £675 and must pay £640 costs, £450 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of assault by beating at Southwick Christian Community Church on August 13, 2023. Fined £450 after being found guilty of a second charge of assault by beating at Southwick Christian Community Church on August 13, 2023.

George Armstrong, 36, of High Street, Tarring: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (185mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A259 Ferring on July 12, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A259 Ferring on July 12, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Shaun Morley, 32, of Cavendish House, Marine Parade, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £168.49 compensation, £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting fraud by false representation, making a transaction using his building company name when that employee no longer worked there, intending to make a gain of five sheets of treated timber worth £168.49 in Worthing on November 28, 2022.

Cody Page, 33, of Compton Court, Shopfield Close, Rustington: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Priory Road, Rustington, on October 2, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting driving while disqualified in Priory Road, Rustington, on October 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

David Standing, 55, of Manor Road, Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on August 24, 2023.

Lee Manthorpe, 46, of Blackhatch Road, Shoreham: Community order with 100-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, on December 24, 2023; and driving while disqualified in Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, on December 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Roby, 58, of Armada Way, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (167ug/l cocaine) in Yapton on November 5, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Burndell Road, Yapton, on November 5, 2023; and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Antonio Perella, 65, of Dappers Lane, Angmering: Fined £672 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on January 7, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £269 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Kochan, 32, of Shardeloes Road, Angmering: 12-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a curve-bladed samurai sword, in a private place in Shardeloes Road, Angmering, on January 10, 2024.