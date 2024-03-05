Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Martin, 30, of Southways Avenue, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 19, 2023, by failing to attend the induction appointment on September 21, 2023, and unpaid work on December 13 and 20, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.

Anthony Ramsay, 37, of Arundel Road, Angmering: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 14, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 26 and December 3, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Wood, 40, c/o Long Furlong, Findon: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 14, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 13 and 20, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham: Fined £100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Also admitted drug-driving (42ug/l cocaine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023, no separate penalty.

James Wadhawan, 34, of Fetherston Road, Lancing: Must pay £270 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 20, 2023, by failing to attend the appointments on October 5 and November 30, 2023. The order was varied to include 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Martin Griffiths, 49, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £68 and must pay £27 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on September 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points. Delia Potter, 47, of Elizabeth Place, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the person in whoses name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on May 25, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad