HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from February 16 to 29, 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Martin, 30, of Southways Avenue, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 19, 2023, by failing to attend the induction appointment on September 21, 2023, and unpaid work on December 13 and 20, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.
Anthony Ramsay, 37, of Arundel Road, Angmering: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 14, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 26 and December 3, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.
Matthew Wood, 40, c/o Long Furlong, Findon: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 14, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 13 and 20, 2023.
Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham: Fined £100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Also admitted drug-driving (42ug/l cocaine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023, no separate penalty.
James Wadhawan, 34, of Fetherston Road, Lancing: Must pay £270 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 20, 2023, by failing to attend the appointments on October 5 and November 30, 2023. The order was varied to include 25 days of rehabilitation activity.
Martin Griffiths, 49, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £68 and must pay £27 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on September 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points. Delia Potter, 47, of Elizabeth Place, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the person in whoses name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on May 25, 2023.
Julie Boyer, 46, of Upper Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £150 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.