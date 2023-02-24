Hayley Stone, 41, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting stealing items worth £100 from Savers, Worthing, on January 13, 2023. Given a community order with drug rehabiliation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing items worth £52 from Co-op, New Broadway, Worthing, on January 10, 2023; stealing items worth £30.90 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on January 23, 2023; and stealing alcohol worth £200 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 2, 2023.She must pay £85 costs. She admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on November 7, 2022, by failing to attend her initial appointment on November 10, 2022, and being out of contact with probation since November 7, 2022. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with drug rehabiliation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement for stealing two bottles of alcohol worth £45 from Waitrose, Littlehampton, on March 18, 2022; stealing various hair care products worth £70 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on June 8, 2022; and attempting to steal various hair care products from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on July 7, 2022.

Mark Salter, 36, of Lyndhurst House, Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Given five eight-week concurrent prison sentences and two eight-week consecutive prison sentences (total custodial period 24 weeks), suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on May 27, 2022, by entering stores from which he was banned – Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, three times on October 7, 2022; Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; and Co-op, Ferring Street, Ferring, on October 17, November 20 and December 2, 2022. He also admitted stealing meat products worth £35 from Tesco Express, Rustington, on September 20, 2022; stealing packets of seasoning worth £25.55 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing packets of meat worth £101.70 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing food worth £155 from Co-op, Ferring, on October 17, 2022; stealing packets of cheese worth £38 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; stealing various items of food and alcohol worth £164.75 from Co-op, Ferring, on November 20, 2022; stealing food and alcohol worth £152.40 from Co-op, Ferring, on December 2, 2022; stealing bottles of alcohol worth £193.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on December 10, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £331 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on December 30, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £236 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 2, 2022; stealing meat, Lego sets, gift sets and coffee jars worth approximately £102 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on January 3, 2023; no separate penalties.