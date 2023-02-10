​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 2 to 6, 2023.

Jay Fisher, 23, of Linseed Way, Yapton: Fined £530 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Crawley on January 20, 2023. Fined £353 after admitting obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Crawley on January 20, 2023. Fined £353 after admitting fraudulently using a registration mark in Crawley on January 20, 2023. He must pay £85 costs, £494 victim surcharge.

Adam Riley, 40, of Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £80 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 17, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 17, 2022, no separate penalty.

Connor Crofton, 29, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harrassment causing fear of violence, between December 28, 2021, and January 22, 2022, by sending numerous electronic communications, including voice messages and videos threatening harm. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lucie Ellis, 41, of Bateson Way, Barnham, (address also listed as Hicks House, Hunston Road, Chichester, and Raphael Court, Bateson Way, Barnham): Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing a bottle of wine, two lamb steaks and two beef joints worth £48.26 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on May 7, 2022. Given four 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £52 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on May 21, 2022; stealing five 70cl bottles of Glenfiddich and one 1 litre bottle of Three Barrels worth £162 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 14, 2022; stealing several bottles of alcohol worth £259 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 16, 2022; and stealing four lamb loin joints and a rack of lamb worth £84.87 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 29, 2022. Given three two-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing a No.7 gift box worth £39.95 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on May 13, 2022; stealing one crate of beer worth £14 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 18, 2022; stealing alcohol worth £19 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 31, 2022; and stealing meat worth £43.85, with another, from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on August 20, 2022. She must pay a total of £439.58 compensation, £85 costs. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 3, 2022, no separate penalty.

David Evans, 43, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on April 19, 2022. Fined £150 and must pay £110 costs after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on April 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Jones, 38, of Rogate Close, Worthing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on May 24, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Tshepo Motaung, 19, of Tulip Tree Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in The Boulevard, Worthing, on June 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving due to repeat offending.