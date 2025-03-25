The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 25 to March 20, 2025.

Joe Donelly, 24, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Norwick Magistrates' Court on July 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 21 and 28, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80-hour unpaid work requirement for having a lockable Stanley knife at Oxford Street underground station on November 30, 2023, and wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Rebecca Pollard, 34, of Suter Gardens, Littlehampton: Fined £138 and must pay £85 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting using a television receiver without a licence in Littlehampton on September 24, 2024.

Harriet Carman, 33, of Seagrass Close, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on November 2, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jeffrey Gibbs, 57, of Markwick Mews, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £64 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving (4.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Rectory Road, Worthing, on May 15, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 27, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Barnett, 39, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 30 weeks and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by repeatedly driving by and waving and blowing kisses in Shoreham on December 31, 2024. Jailed for 30 weeks to run concurrently after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by making repeated contact about a dog in Shoreham between December 1 and 10, 2024. Jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently after admitting harassment without violence by making repeated contact via message and voice note in Shoreham between December 1 and 10, 2024. He was also given a restraining order.

Steven Bannister, 43, of White Rails, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £323 and must pay £110 costs, £129 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A259 Bridge Road, Climping, on December 3, 2024. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Adam Davey, 41, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £235 and must pay £300 costs, £94 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a hand-held phone while driving in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on October 3, 2024.

Andrew Slater, 31, of Ancren Close, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £650 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to produce a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on November 11, 2024. Driving record endorsed with ten points. Also found guilty of failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test at Worthing Custody Centre on November 11, 2024, and admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Montrose Close, Goring, on November 11, 2024, no separate penalties.

William Keen, 32, of Panorama View, Cinders Lane, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on August 10, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ibrahim Abushameh-Jumah, 22, of Garden Close, Shoreham: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Sussex Yacht Club, Shoreham, on March 10, 2025. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Neiland, 43, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on December 29, 2024. Disqualified from driving for four months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Henry Orsini, 20, of Pavilion Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Kensington Road, Coachmans Drive, Lansbury Road and Webb Close, Crawley, on March 12, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for ten months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Heidi Maxwell, 47, of Sunnyside Close, Littlehampton: Fined £102 and must pay £41 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on October 10, 2023.

Hayley Chapman, 29, of Manor Road, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting theft from a shop, stealing supplements worth £39.98 from Holland & Barrett, Worthing, on September 17, 2024. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £24.50 from Co-op, Field Place, Worthing, on February 10, 2025. Must pay a total of £64.48 compensation.

Hayley Chapman, 29, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing confectionery worth £25 from Co-op, Goring Road, Worthing, on October 9, 2024; chilled items and desserts worth £27.05 from Co-op, Goring Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2024; and chilled and frozen items worth £45.45 from Co-op, Goring Road, Worthing, on December 5, 2024. Must pay a total of £97.50 compensation.

Cindy Rahaman, 62, of Manor Hall Road, Southwick: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on July 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Neil Butler, 46, of Garden Close, Sompting: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Farm Road, Lancing, on February 25, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years.