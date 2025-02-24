The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 4 to 17, 2025.

Jack Doyle, 18, of Meadway Court, The Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £115 and must pay £110 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A259 Worthing on October 5, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Chloe Franks, 31, of Brook Close, Worthing: Fined £224 and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph seed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 5, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Kimmer, 52, of Hillside Crescent, Angmering: Fined £576 after admitting driving without insurance on the A23 Brighton on November 5, 2024. Fined £192 and must pay £110 costs, £307 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without a licence, being an expired substantive licence holder. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving a vehicle with a tyre that had the ply or cord exposed, no separate penalty.

Jacob Attfield, 24, of Lansdowne Road, Littlehampton: 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of harassment without violence, making numerous withheld calls over three days between December 16 and 18, 2023. Must pay £650 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and a restraining order was also issued.

Daniel Middleton, 31, of Old Mead Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on January 5 and 12, 2025.

George Gjorgjiev, 20, of Geranium Drive, Worthing: Must pay £110 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit in Ford Lane, Ford, on December 25, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Carole Cuthbertson, 66, of Stanley Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A259 Brighton Road, Shoreham, on June 1, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Tafaranazvo Gonese, 50, of Verbena Drive, Angmering: Fined £138 and must pay £110 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mp speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on June 24, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jordan Thomson, 32, of High Street, Littlehampton: Jailed for four weeks and must pay £75 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing three bottles of spirits worth £75 from Sainsbury's, Rustington, on December 13, 2024.

Pauline Gibson, 71, of Orchard Road, East Preston: Six-month conditional discharge after admitting drug-driving (3.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Sea Road, East Preston, on July 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Sean Newbold, 56, of St Julian's Close, Shoreham: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Centenary House, Worthing, on November 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas French, 33, of George V Avenue, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at the Crown and Anchor pub, High Street, Shoreham, on November 30, 2024.