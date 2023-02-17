​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 5 to 15, 2023.

Matthew Johnston, 26, of Mariner Point, Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £207 after admitting drug-driving (101ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 15, 2022. Fined £138 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 15, 2022. Must pay £200 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shabnum Khan, 43, of Lennox Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, for failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 5, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points and she was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. She received no separate penalty for driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 4, 2022.

Matthew Maule, 37, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, on the promenade in Worthing on April 28, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kellie La-Belle, 51, of Greet Road, Lancing: Given a community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting drink-driving (112mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on September 8, 2022. Must pay £250 costs, £95 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 27 months.

Joseph Onipede, Bramley Road, Worthing: Fined £660 for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence and must pay £85 costs, £130.84 back duty.

Iain Tovey, 54, of Middle Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

David Madge, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £220 for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence and must pay £85 costs, £25.25 back duty.

Eduard Mauagskij, 30, of Greenfield, Littlehampton: Fined £660 for using or keeping a motor vehicle and failing to comply with off-road notification, and must pay £85 costs, £504.17 back duty.

Gregory Murray, of Forest View Park, Crossbush Lane, Poling: Fined £220 for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence and must pay £85 costs, £72.50 back duty.

Chris Bowles, 31, of Reads Walk, Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £147 for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence and must pay £85 costs, £36.67 back duty.