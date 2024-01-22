​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 10 to 21, 2024.

Billy Howlett, 32, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £100 after admitting criminal damage to the front door of a property belonging to Adur and Worthing Councils in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on April 6, 2023.

Lyndsey Morgan, 39, of Harrison Road, Worthing: Fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on November 4, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Barry Wallner, 78, of South Street, Tarring: Fined £192 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

John Southwell, 76, of Moorfoot Road, Worthing: Fined £292 and must pay £117 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jonathan Tutton, 56, of Windsor Road, East Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, under the single justice procedure for driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Anna Cairns, 30, of Sackville Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £120 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.

Niven Beaumont, 39, of Poulters Lane, Worthing: Fined £167 and must pay £67 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Bingham, 47, of Nutley Crescent, Goring: Fined £147 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jodie Dunk, 33, of Daffodil Road, Worthing: Fined £508 and must pay £437.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Rachael Boote, 49, of Brook Close, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £80 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.

Haidry Syed, of Strand Parade, The Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Bryan Preston, 54, of Meadow Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £120 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.

Ryan Baker, 47, of Eastern Sands Caravan Park, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Lauren Drew, 32, of Nelson Close, Sompting: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Dixon, 37, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £213 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the speed limit for a goods vehicle. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

James Phillips, 29, of Winston Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, under the single justice procedure for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Sean Rice, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £300 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gary Elphick, 38, of Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £416 and must pay £166 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Stephen Owen, of Forsters Yard, Quayside, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Claire Abebrese, 36, of White Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tommy May, 26, of Furzedown, Littlehampton: Fined £154 and must pay £62 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.