HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from January 10 to 21, 2024
Billy Howlett, 32, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £100 after admitting criminal damage to the front door of a property belonging to Adur and Worthing Councils in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on April 6, 2023.
Lyndsey Morgan, 39, of Harrison Road, Worthing: Fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on November 4, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Barry Wallner, 78, of South Street, Tarring: Fined £192 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
John Southwell, 76, of Moorfoot Road, Worthing: Fined £292 and must pay £117 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Jonathan Tutton, 56, of Windsor Road, East Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, under the single justice procedure for driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Anna Cairns, 30, of Sackville Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £120 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.
Niven Beaumont, 39, of Poulters Lane, Worthing: Fined £167 and must pay £67 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Matthew Bingham, 47, of Nutley Crescent, Goring: Fined £147 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Jodie Dunk, 33, of Daffodil Road, Worthing: Fined £508 and must pay £437.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Rachael Boote, 49, of Brook Close, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £80 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.
Haidry Syed, of Strand Parade, The Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Bryan Preston, 54, of Meadow Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £120 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a television set without a licence.
Ryan Baker, 47, of Eastern Sands Caravan Park, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Lauren Drew, 32, of Nelson Close, Sompting: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Mark Dixon, 37, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £213 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the speed limit for a goods vehicle. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
James Phillips, 29, of Winston Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, under the single justice procedure for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.
Sean Rice, of Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £300 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Gary Elphick, 38, of Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £416 and must pay £166 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with four points.
Stephen Owen, of Forsters Yard, Quayside, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Claire Abebrese, 36, of White Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Tommy May, 26, of Furzedown, Littlehampton: Fined £154 and must pay £62 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
George Hargreaves, 24, of High Street, Littlehampton: Fined £507 and must pay £203 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the speed limit for a goods vehicle. Driving licence endorsed with four points.