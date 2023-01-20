​Results from HM Courts Service, for West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 16 to 18, 2023.

Joshua Mulchay, 31, of Teulon Court, Station Road, Angmering: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 19, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 21, June 14 and June 15, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 25 hours' unpaid work, making a total of 65 hours.

Matthew Christie, 45, of Penfold Road, Broadwater: Fined £203 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on June 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Timothy Cole, 46, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without a licence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on May 30, 2022, as his licence was revoked on April 6, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Daniel Grumble, 31, of Avon Close, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Halls, 66, of Station Road, Amberley: Fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Belle Hill, Bexhill, on May 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

George Lehane, 28, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving while not wearing an adult belt on the A259 Climping on May 30, 2022.

Jakub Marzec, 35, of Shardeloes Road, Angmering: Fined £183 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on May 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Tucker, 34, of Chesswood Road, East Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Shoreham on May 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Wayne Bye, 44, of Castle Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jason Croft, 47, of High Barn, Findon: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 8, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Philip Geale, 55, of Oval Waye, Ferring: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Station Road, Worthing, on September 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without a licence, as his licence was revoked on June 8, 2022, no separate penalty.

Justin Gregory, 48, of Kingston Lane, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on June 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.