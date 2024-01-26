Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Finn, 31, of Ardsheal Close, Worthing: Fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A23 Pease Pottage on October 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also admitted possessing 5g of cannabis, a class B drug, no separate penalty.

Brett Potter, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on August 1, 2023.

Darren Black, 41, of Bushby Close, Sompting: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Poole on June 20, 2023, and assault in Poole on June 20, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Martin Jeffery, 46, of Elder Way, Angmering: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on November 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Vitalij Litvinov, 37, of Homewood, Findon: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on December 10, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A259 Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on December 10, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Kenneth Swain, 49, of Melville Way, Goring: Fined £323 and must pay £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Arundel on August 11, 2023. Fined £323 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Arundel on August 11, 2023. Driving record endorsed with five points.

