The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Horsham and Crawley from January 23 to 29, 2025.

Sharif El-Asar, 32, of Sompting Road, Worthing: Fined £233 and must pay £110 costs, £93 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on July 17, 2024.

Annie Crowle, 30, of Findon Bypass, Findon: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on September 22, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Garry Olver, 57, of Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £246 and must pay £98 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on July 4, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Balasunbaram Visvanathan, 52, of Rectory Gardens, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously on the M23 southbound on September 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John McCarthy, 37, of Bank House, High Street, Littlehampton: Jailed for three months and must pay £187 victim surcharge after admitting burglary, entering Lemongrass, Rustington, as a trespasser and stealing the till on January 14, 2025. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting burglary, entering St Barnabas House charity shop, Littlehampton, as a trespasser and stealing a charity box on January 22, 2025. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting burglary, entering Link to Hope charity shop, Littlehampton, as a trespasser and stealing a charity box on January 22, 2025. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering Clipper Street Barbers, Rustington, as a trespasser on January 14, 2025. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting attempted burglary with intent to steal, entering Fig Cafe, Rustington, as a trespasser on January 14, 2025.

Joshua Schofield, 23, of The Finches, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 135 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Boundstone Close, Lancing, on January 27, 2024. Must pay £400 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.