​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 23 to February 1, 2023.

Mandy Greaves, 42, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Eden Court on November 22, 2022; and possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Eden Court on November 22, 2022. Must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Christopher Compton, 68, of Queens Road, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 15, 2018, by exposing himself in public in Worthing on October 23, 2022; and failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements on April 4 and May 4, 2021, by failing to notify police of the arrival of two bank cards within three days. Must pay £85 victim surcharge, £95 costs.

Jordan Thomson, 30, of The Steyne, Worthing: Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting stealing batteries worth £700 from Wilko, Worthing, on January 2, 2023; stealing meat worth £28.75 from Co-op Tarring Road on January 8, 2023; stealing meat worth £30.90 from Co-op Tarring Road on January 9, 2023; stealing meat and a smoothie worth £157.75 from Tesco, Tarring, on January 9, 2023; and stealing laundry detergent worth £52 from Wilko, Worthing, on January 16, 2023. Must pay a total of £969.40 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Mercer, 36, of Addison Close, Lancing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 12-month mental health treatment requirement after admitting drug-driving (349ug/l benzoylecgonine) in High Street, Billingshurst, on June 17, 2022; and failing to provide a specimen of breath fo analysis when required in Worthing on November 17, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for four years. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence in High Street, Billingshurst, on June 17, 2022.

Ben Crickmore, 39, of Alexandra Road, Worthing: Fined £750 and must pay £300 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Eastern Road, Brighton, on July 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Broadhurst, 62, of Lyminster Road, Lyminster: Fined £500 and must pay £200 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A22 London Road, East Grinstead, at the junction with Halsford Green on June 28, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Rebecca Evers, 37, of Waverley Court, Stanley Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Bilsham Road, Yapton, on December 19, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Oliver Wilkinson, 32, of Beech Way, Angmering: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 18, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.Glenn Rowatt, 53, of Broomfield Avenue, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Broomfield Avenue, Worthing, on July 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Ben Weller, 23, of Willow Brook, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury in Willow Brook, Littlehampton, on July 29, 2021. He must pay £1,000 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge. A Contingent Destruction Order (proper control) for his bullmastiff / Staffordshire bull terrier cross Buster was made to promote public safety.

Jordan Kennett, 43, of Hedge End, Barnham: Given a community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating at Bognor Regis railway station on March 15, 2022. He must pay £250 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.