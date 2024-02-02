Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collyn Orchard, 48, of Caxton Court, Worthing: Discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £3.30 compensation, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting entering a train at Worthing to travel, without having a valid ticket, on June 9, 2023.

Michael Rowe, 39, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 29, 2023, by behaving in a way likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and being drunk or in a state of drunkenness in a public place in Montague Street, Worthing, on January 27, 2024. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Montague Street, Worthing, on January 27, 2024. Also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at Worthing Custody Centre on January 27, 2024, no separate penalty. One-year Worthing town centre exclusion order made, covering east of Heene Road, south of Richmond Road and west of High Street, and must pay £50 compensation.

Chiara Hickson, 22, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of drug-driving (less than 10ugl Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel Road, Arundel, on October 17, 2023, and in Coomes Way, Littlehampton, on November 9, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Paul Beck, 48, of Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and disqualified from driving for three years after admitting drug-driving (more than 240ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A259 Littlehampton on October 13, 2023. Also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (4.4ug/l Delta-9-THC and 35.1ug/l cocaine) on the A259 Littlehampton on October 13, 2023, no separate penalty.

Jeremy Pendry, 53, c/o Marine Place, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on December 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.