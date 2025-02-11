The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 27 to February 5, 2025.

Kieran Findlay, 30, of Garden Crescent, Barnham: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 9, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 27 and December 11, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work. Courtney Grimster, 33, of Homefield Road Worthing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2024, by failing to comply with the alcohol abstinence and electronic monitoring requirement, consuming alcohol on six separate occasions between December 22, 2024, and January 1, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 120-hours' unpaid work requirement for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on November 26, 2024.

Jack Hotston, 31, c/o Bishops Close, Lancing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 13, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 13 and December 11, 2024. The order was varied, adding an additional 14 hours' unpaid work and extending the requirement completion time by six months.

Brendon Shereni, 33, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 3 and December 22, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Harry Cotton, 27, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 8, 22 and 29, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 21 hours' unpaid work.

Karol Tomaszewski, 32, of Clifton Road, Worthing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on October 7, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 16 and 30, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional seven hours' unpaid work.

Bracken Phillips, 24, of Kings Road, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting assault at Gatwick Airport South Terminal on January 11, 2025.

Dylan Jewitt, 21, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply in Worthing on May 6, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Scott Bourne, 33, of Butler Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £100 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in The Street, Warninglid, on May 3, 2024. Fined a total of £150 after admitting three charges of using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the legal minimum tread depth. Fined £50 after admitting fraudulently using a registration mark. Disqualified from driving for seven days. No separate penalty for driving without a valid test certificate.

Estie Hunter, 36, of Freshbrook Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Worthing on April 23, 2024.