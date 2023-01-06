The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 3 to 4, 2023.

Wayne Heffernan, 38, of Goring Road, Goring: Fined £560 and must pay £224 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on July 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ginitarus Giodenis, 29, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in White Horses Way, Littlehampton, on July 2, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Vaughan Chitty, 33, of Northway Road, Littlehampton: Fined £346 after admitting drug-driving (371ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Yapton Road, Barnham, on August 6, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted possessing one spliff and a small quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, in Yapton Road, Barnham, on August 6, 2022, no separate penalty.

Lance Orton, 66, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £1,164 after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Ford, on December 8, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £466 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darren Harding, 51, of Maple House, The Strand, Worthing: Fined £92 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on October 29, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £37 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and using a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate in Goring Street, Goring, on October 29, 2022, no separate penalties.

Rhys Francis, 29, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on December 3, 2021.

George Steele, 35, of Church Road, Worthing: Fined £266 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on December 9, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £106 victim surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with ten points.

