The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 7 to 14, 2025.

Sophie Izobo, 23, of Salt Marsh Road, Shoreham: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Travelodge Gatwick Airport Central on March 30, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Richardson Court, Chadwick Close, Crawley, on July 31, 2024; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated due to sexual orientation, at Crawley Custody Centre on January 31, 2024; using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Crawley Hospital on January 31, 2024; and two charges of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty, at Crawley Police Station on July 14, 2024, and at Ellson Close, Maidenblower, on September 3, 2024.

Gavin Walters, 46, of Granary Way, Littlehampton: Fined £92 and must pay £110 costs, £37 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on September 27, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Hannah Ryan, 46, of Undermill Road, Upper Beeding: Fined £160 and must pay £110 costs, £64 victim surcharge, after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Montpelier Road, Brighton, on May 1, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months, notional penalty points six.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jamel Uddin, 33, of Lawrence Avenue, Rustington: 12-month conditional discharge, and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cocaine and possessing a bag of cannabis and cannabis resin in Broadmark Lane, Rustington, on December 21, 2024.

Bozena Kisliak, 44, of New Road, Littlehampton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place in High Street, Littlehampton, on December 16, 2024.

Paul Smith, 33, of Falconers Court, Little High Street, Shoreham: Community order with 121-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Storrington Road, Storrington, on December 5, 2024. Fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis in Storrington Road, Storrington, on December 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test in Storrington Road, Storrington, on December 5, 2024, no separate penalty.

Richard Gray, 60, c/o Marine Place, Worthing: 10-week prison sentence, suspended for18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £150 compensation after admitting assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in High Street, Lewes, on March 25, 2024. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Worthing Railway Station on April 18, 2024, no separate penalty.

Vicki Raisbeck, 44, of Becket Road, Tarring: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £85 after admitting three charges of breaching a non-molestation order made by Hastings Family Court on January 30, 2024, by making threatening gestures and sending abusive messages between February 16 and November 15, 2024, and making contact without reasonable excuse on November 6, 2024. Must pay £114 victim surcharge.

William Linkson, 42, of Palmer Road, Angmering: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating, on March 18 and 19, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Jack Tulett, 27, of North Road, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle taken without the owner's consent in Ferring Street, Ferring, on November 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Samuel Smyth, 34, of Freshbrook Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 20, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 29 and October 27, 2024.

Albert Watters, 28, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting 34 charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £71 from Co-op Field Place on January 4, 2025; with an accomplice, sparkling rose worth £46.50 from Asda, Worthing, on December 26, 2024; goods worth £10 from Co-op Field Place on January 8, 2025; with an accomplice, steaks worth £54.75 from Co-op Manor Parade, Worthing, on December 11, 2024; with an accomplice, chocolate worth £104.20 from Co-op Field Place on December 4, 2024; goods worth £34 from Co-op Field Place on December 29, 2024; goods worth £15.10 from Co-op Field Place on December 28, 2024; a quantity of pigs in blankets from Co-op Field Place on November 24, 2024; steaks worth £96 from Co-op Field Place on December 1, 2024; herbal tea worth £61.80 from Co-op Field Place on November 26, 2024; , with an accomplice, bottles of alcohol worth approximately £40 from Asda, Worthing, on December 20, 2024; goods worth £36.75 from Co-op, Field Place, on January 11, 2025; meat worth £62.75 from Co-op on November 28, 2024; laundry goods from Co-op Field Place on December 15, 2024; goods worth £24 from Co-op Field Place on December 15, 2024; goods worth £20 from Co-op Field Place on January 7, 2025; goods worth £45 from Asda, Worthing, on January 3, 2025; with an accomplice, crisps worth £49.50 from Co-op Manor Parade on December 9, 2024; goods worth £34 from Co-op Field Place on January 3, 2025; with an accomplice, prosecco worth £77 from Asda, Worthing, on December 12, 2024; goods worth £35.40 from Co-op Manor Parade on November 22, 2024; cheese worth £42.35 from Asda, Worthing, on December 7, 2024; goods worth £25 from Co-op Field Place on December 31, 2024; 57 chocolate bars worth £106.85 from Co-op Plaza Parade on December 17, 2024; goods worth £10 from Co-op Field Place on December 31, 2024; goods worth £71 from Co-op Field Place on January 4, 2025; Stella Artois worth £48 from Co-op Field Place on December 15, 2024; with accomplices, stole wine worth £49.80 from Morrisons, Strand Parade, on December 21, 2024; goods worth £9 from Co-op Field Place on December 30, 2024; goods worth £8.10 from Co-op Field Place on December 30, 2024; goods worth £150 from Co-op Field Place on December 1, 2024; goods worth £150 from Co-op Field Place on December 4, 2024; with an accomplice, Haribo worth £64.80 from Asda, Worthing, on December 23, 2024; goods worth £12 from Co-op Field Place on January 2, 2025.