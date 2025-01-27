Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 9 to 23, 2025.

Shane Seeley, 43, c/o Climping Park, Bognor Road, Climping: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Greystoke Road, Ferring, without good reason. Must pay £650 costs.

Sharon Meredith, 60, of Milford Court, Brighton Road, Lancing: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in Chapel Road, Worthing, without good reason on June 18, 2024. Three-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing items from WHSmith, Gatwick, on November 28, 2024.

Charlie Ferguson, 20, of Ascot Way, Rustington: Fined £60 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 2, 9 and 16. The order was varied to include an additional 30 hours' unpaid work.

Jessica Tutton, 32, of Chippers Close, Tarring: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £66.75 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, meat and sweets worth £133.50 from Tesco, Tarring, on September 19, 2024.

Samantha Budd, 45, of Homewood, Findon: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs after admitting exceeding the 60mph limit on the A24 Dial Post on June 27, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting exceeding the 30mph limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on August 14, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Aaron Giles, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £553 after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 20, 2024, by failing to maintain contact since being sentenced. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence. Fined £923 and must pay £369 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence towards staff at Wickes, Worthing, on January 31, 2024. No separate penalty for stealing items worth £14 from Wickes, Worthing, on January 31, 2024; and assault in Worthing on January 31, 2024.

Colin Thompson, 71, of Annweir Avenue, Lancing: Fined £276 and must pay £85 costs, £110 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Annweir Avenue, Lancing, on January 3, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Stephen Wadey, 58, of Arun Court, Terminus Place, Littlehampton: Fined £533 and must pay £85 costs, £213 victim surcharge, after admitting assault an emergency worker, a police Blue Light Line worker, by beating in Littlehampton on January 2, 2025. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Littlehampton on January 2, 2025, no separate penalty.

Louisa Young, 54, of Climping Park, Bognor Road, Climping: Fined £365 and must pay £85 costs, £146 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Climping Park on September 22, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michael Barker, 81, of Lawrence Avenue, Rustington: Six-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, in a public place in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, on September 24, 2024.

Harry James, 27, of Chesswood Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on August 20, 2024.

Dylan Hampson, 27, c/o Barrington Road, Worthing: Fined £100 after admitting theft from a shop, stealing laundry products worth £95.50 from Co-op Field Place on December 15, 2024. Community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting nine charges of theft from a shop, coffee worth £91.50 from Co-op Manor Parade on November 3, 2024; a case of Red Bull and a basket worth £54.60 from Co-op Manor Parade on November 3, 2024; meat products and a basket worth £108.50 from Co-op Manor Parade on November 5, 2024; Nurofen worth £312.75 from Co-op Manor Parade on November 23, 2024; confectionery worth £85.20 from Co-op Field Place on November 20, 2024; beverages worth £3.75 from Co-op Field Place on December 7, 2024; stealing laundry products worth £65.50 from Co-op Field Place on December 9, 2024; confectionery worth £28.20 from Co-op Manor Parade on December 10, 2024; and confectionery worth £40 from Co-op Manor Parade on December 17, 2024. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.