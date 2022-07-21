Shaun Brown, 30, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 13, 2022. Fined £80 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on April 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Amber Loisy, 18, of Hillside Avenue, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in St Andrew's Road, Worthing, on January 27, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Cyrus Renfrew, 52, of Cranleigh Road, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on December 23, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Benjamin Urquhart, 33, of Progress Close, Walberton: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 70mph speed limit at the A27 Newells Lane Bridge, West Ashling, on November 28, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robert White, 71, of Lincoln Road, Worthing: Fined £180 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A281 Long Hill, Lower Beeding, on November 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Leslee Klitze, 62, of The Street, Clapham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering, on February 28, 2022. Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance in Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering, on February 28, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Thomas Goodyear, 46, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 for stealing alcohol worth £89.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on May 18, 2021. Fined £100 for stealing alcohol worth £39.80 from Tesco, Worthing, on April 4, 2021.

Allan Parker, 54, of Clove House, Ropetackle, Shoreham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Shoreham on December 3, 2021.

Ashley Martin, 18, of Hollist Chase, Littlehampton: Must pay £75 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 12, 2021.

Lee Baitup, 44, of Ethelwulf Road, Worthing: Fined £800 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A24 Ashington on August 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.