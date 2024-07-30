HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from July 19 to 29, 2024
Jim Carter, 52, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing: Fined £370 and must pay £4 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on December 19, 2023. The previous licence expired on June 12, 2023.
Mizanur Rahman, 41, of The Heights, Worthing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £110 costs, £400 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 8, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Ashley Baldwin, 26, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 10 weeks and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Birmingham on July 10, 2024.
Julian Bentley, 38, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £150 costs after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on July 8, 2023. Five-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £150 costs after admitting assaulting a police constable with intent to resist arrest in Crawley on March 28, 2023.
Leonard Jude, 76, of Winchester Road, Worthing: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting making two category A images of a child, one photo and one moving, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. Three-month consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting making seven category B images, six photos and one movie, of a child, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. Three-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting making four category C images of a child, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. A sexual harm prevention order was made with requirement to register at Worthing Police Station for seven years.
Alfie Griffiths, 25, of Lychpole Walk, Goring: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting stealing various food goods worth £140.50 from Co-op, Worthing, on April 1, 2024. Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 8, 15 and 22, 2024. The original order was revoked.