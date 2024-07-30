Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 19 to 29, 2024.

Jim Carter, 52, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing: Fined £370 and must pay £4 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on December 19, 2023. The previous licence expired on June 12, 2023.

Mizanur Rahman, 41, of The Heights, Worthing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £110 costs, £400 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 8, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Baldwin, 26, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 10 weeks and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Birmingham on July 10, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Julian Bentley, 38, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £150 costs after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on July 8, 2023. Five-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £150 costs after admitting assaulting a police constable with intent to resist arrest in Crawley on March 28, 2023.

Leonard Jude, 76, of Winchester Road, Worthing: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting making two category A images of a child, one photo and one moving, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. Three-month consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting making seven category B images, six photos and one movie, of a child, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. Three-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting making four category C images of a child, in Worthing on November 14, 2023. A sexual harm prevention order was made with requirement to register at Worthing Police Station for seven years.