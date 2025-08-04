The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 22 to 28, 2025.

Andrew Cronshaw, 41, of High Street, Littlehampton: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £73.39 compensation after admitting theft from the person of another, stealing keys, a wedding ring, necklace, belt, and wallet at Worthing Custody Centre on March 23, 2025; and fraud by false representation, using a card belonging to another intending to purchase goods at Tesco, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on March 23, 2025.

Benjamin Budd, 49, of Douglas Close, Ford: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (55ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Amberley Road, Storrington, on February 10, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 30 months. Also admitted driving over the 30mph speed limit in Amberley Road, Storrington, on February 10, 2025, no separate penalty.

Aaron Madhani, 21, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.7ug/l Delta-9-TCH) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2025. Fined £120 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Reza Hedayat, 39, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £20 and must pay £30.27 compensation, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £3.97 from Co-op, Steyning, on June 18, 2025. Fined £20 after admitting theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £5.20 from Co-op, Steyning, on May 11, 2024. Fined £20 after admitting theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £21.10 from Co-op, Steyning, on May 29, 2025.

Jay Thomson, 37, of Free Wharf Gate, Shoreham: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Shoreham College on July 3, 2025; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Shoreham on July 3, 2025.

Dexter Day, 18, of Downsway, Southwick: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting affray, threatening unlawful violence, causing fear for personal safety, in Southwick on July 8, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Ivanilda Da Silva Alves, 54, of Goring Street, Goring: Fined £562 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on February 13, 2025. Must pay £450 costs, £225 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on February 13, 2025, no separate penalty.

Sonic Elliott, 37, of Manor Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 6, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 10, 2025, by the commission of a further offence during the operational period.

Ryan Flippance, 52, of Mill Lane, Worthing: Fined £2,250 and must pay £900 victim surcharge, £8,670.06 costs after admitting breaching the terms of a notice issued by Worthing Borough Council on November 15, 2023, by failing to reduce the size of the garage at Plot 3A, The Drive, Mill Lane, Worthing, within two calendar months between January 16 and April 2, 2024. Fined £2,250 after admitting breaching the terms of a notice issued by Worthing Borough Council on November 15, 2023, by failing to provide obscure glazed and non-opening south-facing rooflight windows at Plot 3A, The Drive, Mill Lane, Worthing, within four calendar months. Fined £2,250 after admitting breaching the terms of a notice issued by Worthing Borough Council on November 15, 2023, by failing to demolish The Drive, Mill Lane, Worthing, within three calendar months.

Abigail Massie, 29, of Crossbush Lane, Crossbush: Community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (319mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Arundel on March 22, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Thomas Wilkie, 33, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Fined £733 after admitting stalking without fear / alarm / distresss, by making contact over the phone via text, emails and voice notes, amounting to harassment between January 16, 2025, and April 27, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £293 victim surcharge, and issued with a one-year restraining order.

Jackie Carter, 58, of West Way, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and must pay £300 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of harassment without violence between November 24 and December 14, 2023, by hand-delivering a threatening letter on November 24, 2023, and driving to the address, looking at it and shouting towards it on December 10, 11 and 13, 2023. Also given a two-year restraining order.

Lloyd Shenton, 33, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £187 victim surcharge, after admitting adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child by sending an explicit sexual video and images and requesting the same from them. Given a sexual harm prevention order and must register with police at Littlehampton Police Station for ten years.

Guntars Prikulis, 41, of North Street, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £461 and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in East Preston on July 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Sam Darweesh, 35, of Stoke Abbott Road Worthing: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (252ug/l ketamine) in Offington Lane, Worthing, on December 5, 2024, and driving while unfit through drugs in Worthing on December 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Natalie Gardiner, 31, of Stoke Abbott Road Worthing: 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Stoke Abbott Road Worthing, between November 9 and 10, 2024. Must pay £240 compensation and given a two-year restraining order.

Paul Boon, 56, of Henfield Road, Small Dole: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, at the junction with Halewick Lane, Hillbarn, on December 31, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lee Jenman, 45, of Fourth Avenue, Lancing: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on December 1, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.