The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 22 to August 1, 2025.

Aidan Holmes, 18, of Shopfield Close, Rustington: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to report an accident in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, where damage was caused to a lamp post and sign on February 23, 2025. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty. Must pay £130 costs and driving record endorsed with eight points.

Lauren Taylor-Moore, 38, of Broadmark Lane, Rustington: 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of fraud by false representation, dishonestly making transactions at Hunters Estate Agents, Burgess Hill, intending to make a financial gain, in the block booking accounts between November 16, 2020, and February 10, 2021, and in the lettings accounts between August 18, 2020, and February 19, 2021.

Neil Robertson, 34, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC and 237ug/l benzoylecgonine) in The Strand, Worthing, on January 20, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

James Menghe, 38, of Selden Road, Worthing: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £74.50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing Nescafé Azera worth £74.50 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 7, 2025.

Tshepo Motaung, 22, of Tulip Tree Road, Durrington: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in a private place in Worthing on April 12, 2025. Fined £120 after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in a private place in Worthing on April 12, 2025.

Gina Sassi, 52, of Mulberry Gardens, Worthing: Fined £293 after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wallace Avenue, Worthing, on May 25, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £117 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Bachadour, 30, of Byron Road and Colebrook Close, Worthing: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 2, 2025, by accessing Snapchat without prior authority in Colebrook Close, Worthing, between July 7 and 9, 2025. Four-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order by actively using an internet-abled device without prior authority in Colebrook Close, Worthing, between July 7 and 9, 2025. Must pay £85 costs.

Sarah Prockter, 52, of Southwick Street, Southwick: Fined £80 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Southwick on July 9, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Leslie Brazil, 29, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on July 13, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit for a goods vehicle on the A27 Tangmere on July 13, 2025, and three charges of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a roadside breath test and a roadside drug swipe on the A27 Tangmere on July 13, 2025, and an impairment test at Worthing Custody Centre on July 13, 2025, no separate penalties.

Brian Lee, 36, of Mansfield Road, Worthing: Must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in a flat at Saltmarsh House, Littlehampton, on July 28, 2025. Also admitted theft from a shop, stealing six bottles of vodka worth £129, from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on July 28, 2025, no separate penalty.