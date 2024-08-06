Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 25 to 30, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krzysztof Moloch, 40, of Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Steven Riordan, 69, of Harefield Avenue, Worthing: Fined £165 and must pay £110 costs, £66 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Seyfi, 25, of P&H Removals, Ivy Arch Road, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Rigobel Fokou, 45, of Hibiscus Close, Worthing: Fined £515 and must pay £90 costs, £206 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Malone, 79, of Keswick Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Madison Hall, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £154 and must pay £100 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Standing, 38, of Rugby Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bratu Auntie, 28, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Senior, 38, of Narcissus Rise, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted using a vehicle without a valid test certificate and using a vehicle / trailer with tyre with any of the ply / cord exposed, no separate penalties.

Stephen Hazell, 69, of Eirene Road, Goring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points and disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for exceeding a variable speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley Woods, 20, of south Street, Tarring: Fined £427 and must pay £90 costs, £171 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 50 mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ken Trounce, of Bridgnorth Close, Durrington: Fined £220 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sahin Koc, 31, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Fined £220 for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Sharposhnikov, 29, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott Sampson, 41, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalties for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Andrew Poole, 44, of Capstan Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £192 and must pay £90 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Megan Beasley, 31, of Holmes Way, Wick: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joanna Kent, 53, of Fourways, Selborne Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Styles, 19, of Manning Road, Wick: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Bamber, 35, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Marcio Pernas, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £346 and must pay £150 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrew Mundy, 44, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £208 and must pay £90 costs, £83 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lobo, 61, of Rectory Road, Shoreham: Fined £138 and must pay £90 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with three points.

George Roberts, 79, of Crown Road, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Merel Nieuwenhuis, 48, of Fowey Close, Shoreham: Fined £214 and must pay £86 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jacob Crowhurst, 29, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Zaver, 50, of Victoria Road, Shoreham: Fined £60 and must pay £16 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Abdulbasit Ali, 26, of East Meadway, Shoreham: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Neil Munday, 32, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Weilding, 44, of Grinstead Lane, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Lecheminant, 25, of Millfield, Sompting: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michelle Oakley, 33, of Gravelley Crescent, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Frankie Ault, 25, of West Way, Lancing: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Randell Owen, 22, of New Withy Park, Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Oakley, of Manor Road, Lancing: Fined £100 and must pay £50 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lila Smith, 75, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Stevens, 37, of Coxham Lane, Steyning: Fined £333 and must pay £120 costs, £133 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Arun Dhanapala, 39, of Farnefold Road, Steyning: Fined £291 and must pay £90 costs, £116 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renee Taylor, 42, of Ellis Close, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Annette Browne, 47, of Ladydell Road, Worthing: Fined £143 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 cost, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on June 8, 2022.

Freddie Strudwick, 19, of Rodney Crescent, Ford: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton on March 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Peter Edwards, 69, of Sunningdale Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on May 8 and July 1, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original office, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stalking, amounting to harassment, in Sompting between February 15 and August 14, 2022, by sending flowers, cards, text messages, making approaches and attending the address on multiple occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Warnock, 42, of North Lane, Rustington: Fined £292 and must pay £110 costs, £117 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Halland, on February 6, 2024. Driving record endorsed with five points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.