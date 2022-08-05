Paul Neville, 46, of Heene Place, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Firle Road, Eastbourne, on November 12, 2021. He must pay £620 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

Georgina Smith, 54, of Malthouse Way, Worthing: Fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in The Boulevard, Worthing, on May 13, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anna Bartholomew, 35, of Thistle Lodge, Daisyfields, Littlehampton: Given a nine-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting stealing groceries worth £174.11 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 23, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sean Owen, 33, of Bramble Lane, Worthing: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 5, 2022, by failing to attend induction office appointments on May 12 and 20, 2022. He was dealt with for the original offences, with the 10-week suspended prison sentence for damaging a BMW in South Strand, East Preston, on May 18, 2020, implemented as a six-week prison sentence; the 10-week suspended prison sentence for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in South Strand, East Preston, on May 18, 2020, implemented as a six-week concurrent prison sentence; and the 10-week suspended prison sentence for making a threat that 'your car will be trashed', intending to create fear that the threat would be carried out, in South Strand, East Preston, on May 18, 2020, implemented as a six-week concurrent prison sentence.

Andrzej Machniewski, 27, c/o The Mainline Rooms, Whyke Road, Chichester: Given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 8, 2021.

Richard Fisk, 38, of Sunflower Street, Durrington: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Goodwood Road, Worthing, on January 25, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Mindaugas Vabuolas, 37, of Eriskay Court, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2021, by failing to stay at unpaid work on April 24, 2022, and failing to attend unpaid work on May 22, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £153 fine for failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on March 20, 2021.

Adam Chapillon, 38, of Merry House, Yapton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 18, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 25 and June 1, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Craig Lidbetter, 33, of North Road, Lancing: Fined £120 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Lancing on December 4, 2021. Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at The Farmers, Lancing, on December 4, 2021.