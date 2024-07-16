Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 4 to 15, 2024.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Daniel Grispino, 37, of Melbourne Avenue, Goring: Fined £440 and must pay £110 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Lancing, on January 25, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Farok Hassan, 19, of Petunia Vale, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Marine Parade, Worthing, on July 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Hadrian Ward, 38, of Wenban Road, Worthing: Fined £576 and must pay £230 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on May 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kevin Howard, 60, of Douglas Avenue, Goring: Fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway speed limit on the M23, Tilgate Forest, on December 12, 2020. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kelly Dunne, 40, of Worthing Road, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Nicola Burton, 45, of Anson Road, Goring: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Jonathan Ford, of Elm Grove, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Niall Rhodes, 33, of Milton Street, Worthing: Fined £150 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, for driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Harry Palmer, 19, of Grand Avenue, Lancing: Fined £258 and must pay £90 costs, £103 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Naly Mitchell, of Withy Patch Caravans, Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £532.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Rhys Hunt, 19, of Test Road, Sompting: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Mark Graham, 52, of Greenacres, Shoreham: Fined £120 and must pay £339.17 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ricardo UK, of Shoreham Technical Centre, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £147 and must pay £6 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tim Akehurst, 59, of St Julian's Close, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Iain Brown, 46, of Beach Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Maureen Russell, 61, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Daniel Munteanu, 34, of Wheatcroft, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £33.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrew King, 45, of Clayton Walk, Worthing: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) and driving while disqualified in Ilex Way, Middleton-on-Sea, on January 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.