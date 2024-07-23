Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 7 to 18, 2024.

​Glyn Edmonds, 42, of Teville Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kate Hart, 47, of Wykeham Court, Wykeham Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

George Argent, of Harrow Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £4 back duty for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Michael Taylor, 50, of Durrington Lane, Durrington: Fined £257 and must pay £90 costs, £103 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceed the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Julie Addison, 56, of Southdownview Close, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Jason Winstanley, 54, of Fishermans Walk, Shoreham: Fined £192 and must pay £90 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lloyd Shirley, 34, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £660 for using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Robert Davis, 49, of The Finches, Shoreham: Fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Vivienne Harris, 25, of Lisher Road, Lancing: Fined £4and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Randall Owen, 38, of New Withy Park, Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samantha Neal, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joseph Mansfield, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £254 and must pay £90 costs, £102 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Oaker, 41, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Amy White, 35, of Southcourt Close, Rustington: Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Lucy Gould, 38, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.