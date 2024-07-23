HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from July 7 to 18, 2024
Glyn Edmonds, 42, of Teville Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Kate Hart, 47, of Wykeham Court, Wykeham Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
George Argent, of Harrow Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £4 back duty for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Michael Taylor, 50, of Durrington Lane, Durrington: Fined £257 and must pay £90 costs, £103 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceed the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Julie Addison, 56, of Southdownview Close, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with five points.
Jason Winstanley, 54, of Fishermans Walk, Shoreham: Fined £192 and must pay £90 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Lloyd Shirley, 34, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £660 for using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Robert Davis, 49, of The Finches, Shoreham: Fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Vivienne Harris, 25, of Lisher Road, Lancing: Fined £4and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Randall Owen, 38, of New Withy Park, Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Samantha Neal, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Joseph Mansfield, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £254 and must pay £90 costs, £102 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Michael Oaker, 41, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Amy White, 35, of Southcourt Close, Rustington: Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.
Lucy Gould, 38, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.
Angela Seare, 52, of Ferring Lane, Ferring: Fined £81 and must pay £110 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.