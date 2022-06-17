Nicholas Bell, 53, of Durrington Hill, Worthing: Fined £780 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on March 12, 2022. He was also fined £780 after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to a bus stop in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on March 12, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £156 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Fardin Farji, 29, of Christchurch Road, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by possessing a bicycle without proof of ownership in Worthing on August 21, 2021; breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by being in an area in Worthing from which he was prohibited on August 12, 2021; breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by entering a shop without means to pay in Worthing on February 14, 2022; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on August 21, 2021. He was fined £100 after admitting stealing alcohol worth £188 from Morrisons in Worthing on February 14, 2022.

David Brown, 41, of Sackville Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Albourne police ramp on November 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alan Munns, 72, of Arun Crescent, Durrington: Fined £576 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60 mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on September 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.