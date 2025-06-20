The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 2 to 13, 2025.

Patrick Syndercombe, 61, of West Street, Sompting: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Heatherstone Road, East Worthing, on March 25, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Michelle Pape, 54, of Anchor Close, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting making threats to kill at Worthing Hospital on July 5, 2024; and two charges of criminal damage, to a chest of drawers and to a vehicle in Shoreham on June 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and issued with restraining order restricting access to the Ropetackle Arts Centre and Carrick Walk, Shoreham.

Faith Baverstock, 20, of Linden Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at Bognor Regis Railway Station on May 30, 2024; and theft from a shop, stealing items worth £34.15 from The Co-op, Arundel, on September 5, 2024. Must pay £50 compensation.

Rebecca Hughes, 45, of Ridgeway, Southwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Southwick on January 29, 20125. Must pay £85 costs.

Christopher Levi, 39, of Selden Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £180 after admitting causing wasteful employment of the police by knowingly making a false report to Sussex Police, tending to show that an offence had been committed, in Southwick on October 28, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Timothy Kaye, 44, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 17 and 24, 2024. The order will continue, with the unpaid work requirement extended by 12 months until November 16, 2026.

Sayed Ahmed, 19, of Peveril Close, Sompting: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 12, 2025.

Terri Green, 37, of Drake Avenue, Worthing: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police constable in Worthing and a detention officer at Brighton Custody Centre on May 18, 2025.

Jane Looker, 50, of Kirdford Road, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting driving while unfit through drink in Queen Street, Arundel, on March 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, as the front nearside wing and bumper had been damaged in a road accident and had sharp jagged edges pointing out of the bodywork, no separate penalty.

Kyle Holman, 20, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months after admitting drug-driving (3.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, on December 14, 2024. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Connor Hibberd, 19, of Test Road, Sompting: Fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on January 12, 2025. Also admitted theft from a shop, stealing The North Face gloves worth £35 from Millets on January 12, 2025, no separate penalty.

Andrew Butler, 38, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Marine Parade, Worthing, on May 13, 2025.

Jonathan Tredwell, 59, of Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing four bottles of alcohol worth £92.50 from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm, on May 14, 2025.

Caroline Fletcher, 51, of Coombe Crescent, Bury: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on June 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 38 months.