Julian Bentley, 37, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, for harassment in Angmering on March 21, 2022, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014. He was given 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for harassment in Angmering on November 9, 2021, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014.
Piotr Olszak, 41, of Saltmarsh House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £220 compensation, £250 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage, causing £220 damage to a front door, frame and locking mechanism in Bognor Regis on December 16, 2020.
Billie-Jo McGee, 40, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Ttwo-year conditional discharge and must pay a total of £400 compensation, £150 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on November 20, 2021. A restraining order was also issued.
Daniel Robinson, 33, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Jailed for two weeks and must pay £85 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a PCSO, racially aggravated, in Warwick Street, Worthing, on June 22, 2022.
Sheila Fifield, 70, of Bellscroft Close, Littlehampton: Fined £50 and must pay £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.
Katrina Simpson, 58, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed limit at a temporary restriction on a motorway. Her licence was endorsed with three points.
Masuk Miah, 46, of Russell Close, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £40 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements.
David Colquhoun, 41, of Highdown, Southwick: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements.
Michael Casey, 28, of Adversane Caravan Park, Stane Street, Adversane: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving when not in position to have proper control.