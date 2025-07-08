The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

Keith Earl, 61, of Maltravers Street, Arundel: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Parsons Hill, Arundel, on May 1, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Paul Cheney, 38, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham: Fined £660 after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway, on the A23 Hickstead on March 2, 2025. Must pay £110, £264 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack Mead-Pearce, 18, of Anglesea Street, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Anglesea Street, Worthing, on January 28, 2025. Must pay £110 costs and driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Dmitry Shkurn,46, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing: Fined £72 after admitting seeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on September 29, 2024. Must pay £28 victim surcharge and driving record endorsed with three points.

Tom Gillson, 47, of Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach: Fined £666 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on the A259 Kingsway, Hove, on April 12, 2025. Must pay £110 costs, £266 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

George Smyth, 21, of Lavington Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 0.6g cannabis, a class B drug, at Adventure Cafe Bar, Bath, on December 17, 2024.

Brian Lee, 45, of East Street, Littlehampton: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on June 13, 2025, by making contact, directly or indirectly, in Sussex on July 1, 2025. Also admitted two charges of breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a property in Sussex on June 13 and July 1, 2025, no separate penalty.

Johnathan Mateer, 53, of Robinson Close, Lancing: Fined £384 after admitting drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Robinson Road, Lancing, on July 2, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Frazier Furlong, 30, of Marshall Avenue, Worthing: Jailed for six weeks and must pay £85 costs after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, taking a car from Marshall Avenue, Worthing, without permission and before it was recovered, damage was caused due to an accident, in Worthing on July 2, 2025. Two six-week prison sentences after admitting two charges of fraud by false representation, using a bank card not in his name to buy vodka and beer at the JET petrol station, Findon, on July 2 and 3, 2025. Also admitted driving without insurance or the correct driving licence, no separate penalties.

Donna Brierley, 42, of Westbrook Way, Southwick: Fined £60 and must pay £150 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being the registered keeper of a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on November 1, 2024.

Archie Osenton, 23, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £60 and must pay £55.84 back duty after being found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on November 16, 2024.