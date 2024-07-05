HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from June 27 to July 4, 2024
Alex Reeve, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £66 and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Lancing on August 24, 2023.
Jordan Guildford, 28, of Wayland Gardens, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on September 3, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on September 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
Jason Ford, of Fairfield Close, Shoreham: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving on the A27 Hangleton while not wearing a seatbelt on August 30, 2023.
Ben Bell, 25, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on March 1 and 18, and May 17, 2024, and failing to maintain contact between February 20 and June 6, 2024.