​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 27 to July 4, 2024.

Alex Reeve, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £66 and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Lancing on August 24, 2023.

Jordan Guildford, 28, of Wayland Gardens, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on September 3, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on September 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Jason Ford, of Fairfield Close, Shoreham: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving on the A27 Hangleton while not wearing a seatbelt on August 30, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court