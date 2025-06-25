The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 3 to 24, 2025.

Megan Jenkin, 25, of Hildon Park, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kes Travers, 44, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £55.84 vehicle excise duty, £50 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on October 21, 2024, without a valid vehicle licence, the previous licence having expired on October 31, 2021.

Timothy Coleman, 30, of Palmerstone Avenue, Goring: Fined £180 after being found guilty of insulting conduct in the court room or it vicinity, immediately affecting proceedings, at Worthing on June 9, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jonathon Cooke, 49, of The Crescent, Southwick: Fined £100 and must pay £110 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting failng to comply with a red light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on January 15, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Hayati Kizilcay, 57, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Disqualified from driving for six months and must pay £110 costs after admitting driving without due care and attention, and driving without the correct licence, in High Street, Littlehampton, on January 8, 2025. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Sam Franco, 41, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on February 11, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Huseyin Kasar, 28, of Marine Parade, Worthing: Fined £76 and must pay £110 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on November 15, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Billy Howlett, 33, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 20, 2025, by making contact on June 14, 2025.

Shane Wadey, 20, of Joyce Close, Wick: Eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £300 after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023, by using Snapchat in Littlehampton between September 18 and 26, 2024. Eight-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023, by having an iPhone 6 smart phone in his possession in Littlehampton on September 26, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Anthony Bradley, 70, of Abbey Close, Broadway Park, Lancing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 28, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on December 28, 2024.

Hayley Chapman, 29, of Clifton Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2025, by failing to attend office appointments on March 28 and April 7, 2025. Fined £60 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2025, by failing to attend office appointments on March 28 and April 7, 2025.

Benjamin Chester, 22, of Ash Close, Littlehampton: Fined £392 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 11, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 27 and May 4, 2025.

Joe Dougan, 24, of Yarmouth Court, Stanstead Way, Angmering: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 65 hours' unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 20, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on August 18 and September 8, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Barry Hogsden, 47, of Green Court, St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 17, 2024, by failing to attend office appointments on March 5, 12 and 19, 2025.

Bady Touray, 36, of Dawes Close, Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified in Compton Street, Eastbourne, on June 21, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Mark Standen, 47, of Buckingham Road, Shoreham: Fined £76 and must pay £110 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on January 9, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Victoria Venis, 39, of Boxgrove, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (60ug/l cocaine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on November 12, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on November 12, 2024.

Tricia Bretagne, 53, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £259 and must pay £300 costs, £104 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Boundary Road, Worthing, on February 7, 2025. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Mark Avery, 62, c/o Cecil Pashley Way, Shoreham: Must pay £85 costs, £117 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on the A23 Handcross on July 17, 2024.

George-Thomas Guilherme-Fryer, 33, of East Street, Littlehampton: Fined £1,000 and must pay £650 costs, £400 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A259 at the roundabout junction with Stanhorn Grove, Bognor Regis, on May 3, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rosella Jones, 50, of Clifton Road, Worthing: Must pay £169.82 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat worth £169.82 from M&S, Worthing, on February 13, 2025. Must pay £132 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat worth £132 from M&S, Worthing, on February 13, 2025.

Lukasz Kurdziel, 42, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Shoreham on June 9, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Linda Beaney, 42, of Worthing Road, Rustington: Must pay £165 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing electrical goods worth £165 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on October 31, 2024.

Christian Troak, 50, of Fairlawn Drive, Worthing: Fined £230 after admitting failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a breath test, in Church Road, Tarring, on June 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with four points.

Aaron Wilson, 20, of Heene Place, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing 11.6g of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply in Worthing on May 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs.