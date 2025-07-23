The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 30 to July 21, 2025.

Scott Campbell, 31, of Scotney Close, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in West Street, Storrington, on June 27, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving with an expired driving licence, no separate penalties.

Justin McDermott, 43, of Rochdale Way, Angmering: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance in Globe Place, Littlehampton, on May 19, 2025. Fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 10, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without a valid test certificate, no separate penalties.

Lila Smith, 76, of Dawn Crescent, Upper Beeding: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 17, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Tomasz Para, 59, of High Street, Littlehampton: Fined £266 and must pay £130 costs, £104 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, on October 23, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Kai Walters, 22, of Granary Way, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £130 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Bowness Avenue, Sompting, on January 9, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also found guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Morgan Hunt, 26, of Halewick Lane, Sompting: Fined £120 and must pay £130 costs after admitting driving without insurance in Teville road, Worthing, on February 15, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Darren Burdfield, 43, of Beaconsfield Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for two weeks after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Maxwell Road, Littlehampton, on July 9, 2025. Jailed for two weeks to run consecutively after admitting assaulting a police constable with intent to resist arrest in Littlehampton on July 9, 2025.

Dovile Narutyte, 36, of Ensign Way, Littlehampton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in public and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance at the junction of Bridge Road and Langton Road, Worthing, on July 9, 2025.

Gervais Maxey, 62, of Hayley Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £10.20 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of entering a train at Brighton to travel without a valid ticket on October 24, 2024.

Elizabeth Lyon, 60, of Mardale Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and given a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tesco Extra car park, Durrington, on July 12, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Finley Woods, 21, of South Street, Tarring: Fined £230 and must pay £130 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of speeding, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway, A23 Crawley, on March 6, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Adrian Buckland, 47, of Grevatts Lane, Climping: Fined £300 and must pay £130 costs, £139 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway, A27 West Ashling, on January 5, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Louis Jermyn, 38, of Becket Road, Worthing: Must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on January 22, 2025.