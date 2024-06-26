Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 6 to 21, 2024.

Jack Hardley, 32, of Teville Road, Worthing: 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on June 4, 2024; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence outside B&M, Worthing, on June 4, 2024; theft of a till worth £150 in Worthing on June 4, 2024; and criminal damage to a front door belonging to Crowding Bricks Limited in Worthing on June 4, 2024. Nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £150 compensation, £154 victim surcharge.

Jeremy Prior, 32, of Chiltern Crescent, Worthing: Fined £138 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on August 30, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Knight, 69, of Barton Close, Tarring: Fined £649 and must pay £100 compensation, £200 costs, £260 victim surcharge, for assault by beating at Co-op Petrol Station, Worthing, on September 17, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Linda Beaney, 41, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on March 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 19 and April 6, 2024. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a £40 fine and community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for threatening to set fire to a property in Bognor Regis on July 4, 2019; and driving while disqualified in Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, on September 18, 2020.

David Stalder, 59, of Bilsham Court, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, an extendable baton in Yapton on September 12, 2023. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, an extendable baton in Yapton on September 12, 2023.

Ben Charman, 25, of Fairholme Drive, Yapton: Community order and must carry out 130 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing a serious injury while driving carelessly in Westergate Street, Westergate, on May 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Buckland, 27, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 16, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 28 and May 5, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Harry Cotton, 27, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 28 and May 12, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Jordan Kennett, 44, of Hedge End, Barnham: Fined £260 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 21, 2023, by failing to comply with a Thinking Skills group session on April 24, 2024, by exhibiting poor levels of behaviour.

James Smith, 37, of Lancing Park, Lancing: Fined £60 after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 22, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 21 and May 12, 2024. The order was revoked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devon Sommerford, 31, of Oliver Acre, Littlehampton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 3, 2024, by failing to report for unpaid work on January 21 and May 5, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 40 hours' unpaid work.