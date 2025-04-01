Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from March 10 to 27, 2025.

Ryan Fobert, 28, of Chiltern Crescent, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on May 24, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Alfie Griffiths, 26, of Lychpole Walk, Worthing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 2, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on January 14 and 18, and February 11, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Sonic Elliott, 37, c/o Norbury Drive, Lancing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 26 and December 3, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement for assault by beating in Worthing between January 1 and February 1, 2024; and two eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for two years, for two charges of assault by beating, in Brighton between June 1 and July 1, 2023, and in Worthing on February 25, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Hyder, 31, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 30, 2024, by failing to attend appointments on January 7, 10 and 17, 2025.

Kenzie Sotgiu, 19, c/o Dorset Close, Littlehampton: Jailed for 11 weeks after admitting driving while disqualified in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on February 16, 2024. Must pay £350 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Wayne Kelly, 42, of Dunnock Square, Littlehampton: 34-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering a property in Westergate as a trespasser on April 18, 2022. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stalking involving serious alarm or distress in Aldingbourne between March 8, 2022, and February 2, 2023. Two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Aldingbourne on April 18, 2022. Restraining order made and must pay £85 costs, £50 compensation.

Louis Clark, 24, of Chalfont Way, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting four charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on August 27, 2024. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 24, 2024, no separate penalty.

Calvin Freeman, 34, of Elizabeth Road, Shoreham: 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Wilmot Road, Shoreham, without good reason on October 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £187 victim surcharge.

Charles Hicks-Magee, 38, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence, racially aggravated, at Angmering Railway Station on April 30, 2023.

Zaria Xaviera, 42, of Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' court on November 5, 2024, by being seen to be taking drugs during a probation office visit on February 19, 2025, and failing to attend an appointment on March 3, 2025. The order was varied to include a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Steven John, 45, of Broad Reach, Shoreham: Fined £750 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 50mph limit on the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on May 24, 2024. Also admitted failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on July 29, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of nine points.

Steven John, 45, of Weald Dyke, Shoreham: Fined £750 and must pay £500 costs after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Falmer Road, Woodingdean, on September 1, 2024. Also admitted failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on November 4, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of nine points, no disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

James Spark, 77, of Marlowe Road, Broadwater: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 6, 2024.

Stuart Carslake, 41, of Selden Road, Worthing: Must pay £18.10 compensation after admitting failing to hand over his ticket for inspection when required at Brighton Station on July 10, 2024.

Gillian Leggatt, 64, of Dandelion Court, Daisyfields, Wick: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £114.15 compensation, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat from Rustington BP petrol station on August 15, 2024.

Harrison Constable, 35, of Brighton Road, Lancing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £17 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing vodka worth £17 from Asda, Lancing, on November 27, 2024.