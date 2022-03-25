James Wells, 45, of Byron Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £150 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on January 28, 2022. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Warwick Gardens, Worthing, on January 28, 2022, no separate penalty.

Carla Snape, 43, of Byron Road, Worthing, was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting damaging a communal security door owned by Arun District Council in Bognor Regis on February 14, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on February 14, 2021.

Bwalya Matafwali, 30, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on August 23, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Paul James, 46, of Chesswood Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Beachcroft Place, Lancing, on January 3, 2022.

Sean Heath, 49, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Blenheim Road, Lancing, on January 7, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Simona Parajackiene, 33, of High Street, Littlehampton, was fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Shell petrol station on The Body Shop roundabout, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Connor, 49, of Goodwood Wing, Tortington Manor, Ford Road, Tortington, was fined £576 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on January 28, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Westbrook, 47, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton, was fined a total of £1,000 after admitting two charges of drug-driving (24ug/l cocaine, 6.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Windroos Drive, Littlehampton, on September 3, 2021. He was also fined £267 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted drug-driving (480ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Windroos Drive, Littlehampton, on September 3, 2021; driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate; and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Dylan Aylwood, 23, of Ryebank Walk, Burndell Road, Yapton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (no less than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on December 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alec Brazil, 38, of Guildford Road, Rustington, was fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 6, 2020, by failing to report for unpaid work on December 11 and 18, 2021.

Terry Politano, 37, of Rossiter Road, Lancing, admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 19, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 5 and 12, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was fined £846, with £60 costs to pay.

Paul Agger, 45, of Cheviot Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 16, 2019, by failing to report for unpaid work on January 31 and February 21, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional six days’ rehabilitation activity requirement and the unpaid work was removed.

Corina Botezatu, 31, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 25, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Franks, 56, of Swallows Green Drive, Durrington, was fined £293 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 21, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Sophia Iebba, 28, of Maybridge Crescent, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on July 20, 2021. Her drivig record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Mansfield, 37, of Newland Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Werner Oeder, 52, of Dial Close, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on July 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kevin Parcell, 65, of Aspen Close, Littlehampton, was fined £57 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Steven Ryan, 51, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2020, by failing to engage in telephone appointments on January 28 and February 4, 2022, and failing to maintain contact since December 22, 2021. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order for drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2019. He was also fined £50 and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Robert Chapman, 32, of Templars Mews, Blacksmiths Crescent, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over, touching without consent, in Lancing on September 18, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.