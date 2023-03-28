Edward Kahoro, 50, of Loose Lane, Sompting: Fined £614 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Worthing, on February 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Mark Salter, 36, of Drummond Court, Albert Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £81.33 compensation after admitting stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £244 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2022.
Dawid Jankowski, 26, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton: Given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (6.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 5, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Francesca Taylor, 32, of Madeira Avenue, East Worthing: Fined £227 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Way, Goring, on March 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £91 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Martin Evison, 46, of Downs Close, Broadfield Park, Lancing: Fined £616 after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on March 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 39 months.
Amy Gates, 34, of New Road, Littlehampton: She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting trespassing on the railway lines at Barnham Station on February 10, 2023.