​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 21 to 23, 2023.

Edward Kahoro, 50, of Loose Lane, Sompting: Fined £614 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Worthing, on February 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Mark Salter, 36, of Drummond Court, Albert Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £81.33 compensation after admitting stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £244 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2022.

Dawid Jankowski, 26, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton: Given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (6.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 5, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Francesca Taylor, 32, of Madeira Avenue, East Worthing: Fined £227 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Way, Goring, on March 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £91 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Martin Evison, 46, of Downs Close, Broadfield Park, Lancing: Fined £616 after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on March 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 39 months.