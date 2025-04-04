Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from March 25 to April 3, 2025.

David Hocking, 43, of Mariner Point, Brighton Road, Shoreham: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (264mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Kingston Lane, Southwick, on February 12, 2024. Must pay £400 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

John Butterworth, 51, c/o Marine Place, Worthing: Five eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £189.90 from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm, on December 14, 2024, a book worth £8.99 from WHSmith, Worthing, on December 20, 2024, and vinyl records worth £304.94 from HMV, Worthing, on December 20, 2024; theft by finding, parcel deliveries worth £105.55 from Tennyson Road, Worthing, on December 10, 2024; and attempted theft from a shop, goods worth £189.90 from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm on December 14, 2024. Must pay a total of £114.54 compensation.

Timothy Kaye, 44, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on January 30 and February 20, 2025.

Francis Codjoe, 40, of Queen Street, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, on December 11, 2023. Fined £50 after admitting causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position in Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, on December 11, 2023. Also admitted driving without due care and attention in Cranes Farm Road, at the junction with Gardiners Lane South, Basildon, on December 11, 2023, no separate penalty. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Linda Beaney, 42, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £90.73 compensation after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, Co-op, Bognor Regis, stealing meat worth £41 on September 27, 2024, meat worth £49.70 on October 12, 2024, and toiletries of unknown value on October 16, 2024.

Alex Howard, 28, of Empress Close, Littlehampton: Fined £269 and must pay £110 costs, £108 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A23 Crawley, Junction 11 slip, on April 13, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrew Lake, 57, of Highland Croft, Steyning: Fined £76 and must pay £110 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on the A259 Kingsway, Hove, on February 5, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Allison Podesta, 52, of Ullswater Road, Sompting: Fined £518 and must pay £110 costs, £207 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Shoreham bypass on January 9, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Dimitar Kostov, 27, of Dominion Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 19, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 21 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary saliva test in Terringes Avenue, Worthing, on February 19, 2025, no separate penalty.

Maitland McCleave, 33, of Raleigh Way, Goring: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to the value of £1,269.43 to a communal door belonging to Clarion Housing, at Dandelion Court, Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on December 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Lee Verrall, 45, of New Road, Littlehampton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a bicycle in New Road, Littlehampton, on March 13, 2025.

Angus Chalmers, 55, of Western Close, Lancing: Fined £500 and must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tower Road, Lancing, on March 11, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joshua Matthews, 35, of White Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, on Mar 12, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Dylan Speight, 20, of Hawthorn Close, Rustington: Disqualified from driving for 18 months and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Street, Storrington, on March 16, 2025.

Lorna McLean, 41, of Richmond Road, Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting leaving London Bridge Railway Station without passing through the barrier in the correct manner.