Nigel Hillyer, 59, of Elm Grove, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on April 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Robert Peters, 58, of Manor Hall Road, Southwick: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 7, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joshua Fenton, 33, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Fined £266 after admitting drug-driving (14ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A280 Patching on November 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £106 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joshua Smyth, 23, of Ruskin Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 1.69g of cocaine in Durrington on July 17, 2023. Fined £80 after admitting possessing 227.7g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 17, 2023.

Christopher Pike, 45, of Broadwater Apartments, Southdownview Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bostal Road, Steyning, on February 16, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Carl Kendall, 42, of Millfield, Sompting: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, at Brighton Custody Centre on November 17, 2023.

Ewa Batkiewicz, 34, of Bramble Court, Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on January 25, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Craig Swadling, 31, of Walberton Green, Walberton: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a front door in Bognor Regis on December 18, 2023. Also admitted possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on December 18, 2023, no separate penalty.

James Martin, 37, of Riverbank, Shoreham: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (17ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on December 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (334ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on December 2, 2023, no separate penalty.

John Stedman, 63, of High Street, Tarring: Fined £211 and must pay £85 costs, £84 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a sword with a curved blade exceeding 50cm, in Cheviot Road, Worthing, on August 1, 2023.

