The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley on March 3 and March 4, 2025.

Andrea Manenti, 18, of Crockhurst Hill, Worthing: Fined £140 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stone Lane, Worthing, on November 10, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £56 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Luca Charman, 19, of Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £160 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a custody cell at Centenary House, Worthing, on February 9, 2025. Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2025. Also admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle in Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2025, no separate penalty.

Sean Marshall, 35, of Bramley Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting 17 charges of theft from Sainsbury's, Lyons Farm, stealing a box of Lego worth £30 on November 20, 2024; stealing Lego worth £30 on November 24 and 25, 2024; stealing a BRITA filter jug and Lego worth £47 on December 3, 2024; stealing Lego worth £55 on December 16 and 18, 2024, and January 7, 2025; stealing Lego worth £63 on December 23, 2024; stealing vitamins and household products worth £45 on December 30, 2024; stealing a BRITA water filter and Lego worth £44.50 on January 6, 2025; stealing Lego worth £61 on January 8, 14, 17 and 20, 2025; stealing Posca pens worth £119 on January 21, 2025; stealing beef mince and baby items worth £51.75 on February 4, 2025; and stealing Pokémon cards and groceries worth £48 on February 7, 2025.

James Currie, 37, of Sedbury Road, Sompting: Fined £80 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 13, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitting driving without due care and attention in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 13, 2024, no separate penalty.

Mark Jones, 37, of Marine Place, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £64.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrew Bunker, 59, of Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Declan Jenner, of Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Graham Carter, of Boxgrove, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £171.67 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joseph Kelly, 42, of Tarragon Way, Shoreham: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 20mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Ella Ryder, 20, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Gerrard Luck, of Leighton Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £2.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hazel Durham, 52, of East Lodge, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £45 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Suzanne Ford, 50, of Holmes Way, Littlehampton: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Grennan, 34, of Downview Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Richard Bennett, 58, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

John Kelley, 42, of Smallfield Close, Angmering: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Annapureddy Ramakrishna, 35, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Carl Fivash, 46, of The Strand, Worthing: Fined £785 and must pay £90 costs, £314 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Ioan Calen, 27, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton: Fined £485 and must pay £90 costs, £194 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. Also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Christopher James, 37, of Meadowview Road, Sompting: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 50mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Carys Trigwell, 37, of Hathaway Mews, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Deborah Osborne, 70, of Vernon Close, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £5 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Imran Khan, 35, of Buckingham Avenue, Shoreham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Shane Brownson, of Ambersham Crescent, East Preston: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Somsri Spice, of Winterbourne Court, Winterbourne Close, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £14.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Petras Slepetis, 64, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £27.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

David Cole, 25, of Grafton Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals on a road other than motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joanne Smith, 47, of The Poplars, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Ryan King, 44, of Orchard Avenue, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

David Prest, 62, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Damian Mansfield, 38, of Ham Road, East Worthing: Fined £286 and must pay £90 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points. Also admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required, no separate penalty.

Yetunde Adeboye, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £70 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stefan Whittington, 41, of Chilgrove Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £76.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Justin Lavender, 48, of West Way, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.