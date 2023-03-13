​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 6 and 7, 2023.

Jeremy Ellis, 37, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohl in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2023; and driving a Ford Transit while disqualified in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admited driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Linda Andrews, 52, of Williams Road, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 31, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Barnett, 76, of Willowbrook Park, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Adam Bish, 42, of Downland Avenue, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huyen Chu, 42, of Hurston Close, Worthing: Fined £153 and must pay £61 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on August 4, 2022. Fined £153 and must pay £61 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on August 11, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Malcolm Elworthy, 79, of Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Water Lane, Angmering, on August 10, 2022. Fined £40 after admitting under the single justice procedure driving a vehicle with a valid test certificate in Water Lane, Angmering, on August 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Jade Evans, 36, of Glebelands Close, Shoreham: Fined £158 and must pay £63 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 29, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joffin Johnson, 27, of Ariel Court, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on July 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Paul Long, 51, of School Road, Upper Beeding: Fined £46 and must pay £18 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Patching, 61, of Crown Road, Shoreham: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Penhaligan, 29, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £366 and must pay £146 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Halland, on July 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Mark Ridley, 52, of Boundary Road, Worthing: Fined £167 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at the junction with Carlton Terrace on August 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sandrine Sarr, 51, of Tower Road, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 2, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Savastre, 27, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan Souray, 26, of Valley Road, Sompting: Fined £172 and must pay £68 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

William Willis, 19, of The Street, Shoreham: Fined £272 and must pay £108 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Griffiths, 30, of Broadwater Boulevard Flats, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 10, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Mark Wise, 57, of Northway Road, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Fontwell on February 15, 2023. Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £80 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Fontwell on February 15, 2023. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. He also admitted obstructing or resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Fontwell on February 15, 2023, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie Ellis, 41, of Raphael Court, Bateson Way, Barnham: Fined £75 and must pay £44 compensation, £75 costs, after admitting stealing food worth £44 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 4, 2022. She must pay £25 compensation after admitting stealing food worth £25 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 16, 2022, no separate penalty.

Julie Taylor, 58, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £203 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £81 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months.