The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 2 to 20, 2025.

Martin Dekanovsky, 45, of Angmering Park, Arundel Road, Angmering: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (139mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on April 24, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 34 months.

Sam Hall, 36, of Reydon House, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Four 12-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at The Corner House pub in Worthing on July 6, 2024; affray, using or threatening unlawful violence, causing fear for personal safety, and two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm at The Corner House pub in Worthing on July 26, 2024. Must pay a total of £1,600 compensation and was also issued with a restraining order, including a ban from The Corner House pub in Worthing. Also admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to an iPhone valued at £300 at The Corner House pub in Worthing on July 26, 2024, no separate penalties.

Michael Stanley, 35, of Chapel Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Amelia Park, Worthing, on April 11, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

John Butterworth, 51, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing: Must pay £315 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting criminal damage to the window of a property in Albion Street, Southwick, on March 14, 2025.

Edvards Kaminskis, 20, of Bath Road, Worthing: Fined £400 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Worthing, on April 30, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alexander Scovell, 42, of Cissbury Drive, Worthing: Fined a total of £1,500 and must pay a total of £200 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Cissbury Drive, Worthing, on May 1, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £600 victim surcharge. Also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty, no separate penalty.

Charmaine Perkins, 38, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a roadside breath test, in Arundel on May 3, 2025, no separate penalty.

Matthew Luckin, 45, of Broad Green Cottages, Tortington Lane, Tortington: Fined £650 and must pay £85 costs, £260 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Ford Road, Arundel, on May 3, 2024.

Zubair Khan, 40, of White Styles Road, Sompting: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £40 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a PCSO in Worthing on November 14, 2024.

Mark Jones, 46, of Kings Road, Lancing: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (142ug/l cocaine) in Western Road, Lancing, on December 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted drug-driving (517ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Western Road, Lancing, on December 23, 2024.