The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 22 to July 2, 2025.

David Ambridge, 80, of The Broadway, Lancing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on April 15, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Brighton Road, Lancing, on April 15, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Paul Weller, 59, of Granville Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 15, 2025, by entering a road from which he was prohibited on June 10, 2025.

Samuel Adams, 30, of Greenwood Drive, Angmering: Fined £440 after admitting drug-driving (3.4ugl Delta-9-THC) on the A31 Ringwood on November 22, 2024. Fined £440 after admitting driving without insurance. Must pay £85 costs, £352 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marco Scrimaglia, 35, of Mendip Road, Worthing: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting possessing a knife with five-inch blade at Pond Lane Recreation Ground, Durrington, on April 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Robert Samuels, 54, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting four charges of fraud by false representation, using a stolen bank card to buy a train ticket and food and drink at Angmering Railway Station on June 23, 2025; intending to buy tobacco and food at Tesco Express, The Street, Rustington, on November 28, 2024; intending to buy tobacco and food at Premier, Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on November 28, 2024, and intending to buy tobacco and food at Shell Garage, Littlehampton, on May 14, 2025. Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting six charges of vehicle interference in The Chine, Littlehampton, on May 21, 2025. Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three charges of handling stolen goods, a bank card, in Littlehampton on November 28, 2024, at Angmering Railway Station on June 23, 2025, and at Shell Garage, Littlehampton, on May 14, 2025.

Tom Lisher, 31, of Nuthatch Gardens, Yapton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £121 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £49 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 22, 2025, and goods worth £72 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 2, 2025.

James Smith, 33, of Lancing Park, Lancing: Fined £1,333 after admitting driving while disqualified in Brighton Road, Worthing, on June 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £533 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Alexander Mills, 30, of Copper Hall Close, Rustington: Fined £507 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 5,000ug/l LSD, a class A drug, in Rustington on June 13, 2025. Also admitted possessing 1,500mg MDMA, no separate penalty.

Nevin Jinha, 43, of Steward's Rise, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on February 3, 2025. Must pay £325 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lauren Sandford, 29, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £450 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a hand-held phone while driving in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on April 17, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.