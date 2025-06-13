HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from May 28 to June 9, 2025
Mark Price, 57, of Meadway Court, The Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 22, 2021, by failing to report for planned office appointments on December 22 and 30, 2021.
James Averay-Jones, 35, c/o High Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (267ug/l methylamphetamine) on the A259 Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on January 7, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Martin Boreham, 34, of Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £50 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing items worth £28.05 from The Co-op, Burgess Hill, on October 12, 2024. Fined £60 after admitting attempted theft from a shop, The Co-op, Cuckfield, on December 8, 2024.
Vilma Edmonds, of River Road, Littlehampton: Fined £2,640 and must pay £1,056 victim surcharge, £1,000 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice relating to category 1 and 2 hazards, served on her under the Housing Act 2004 as the director of the company attributed to the failure to comply between September 14, 2024, and February 26, 2025.
Meynell Limited, of River Road, Littlehampton: Fined £8,000 and must pay £2,000 victim surcharge, £1,571.26 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice relating to category 1 and 2 hazards, served under the Housing Act 2004, as the specified remedial works were not completed between September 10, 2024, and February 26, 2025.
Ross Gumpright, 75, of Offington Drive, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on January 17, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.