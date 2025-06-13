The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 28 to June 9, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Price, 57, of Meadway Court, The Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 22, 2021, by failing to report for planned office appointments on December 22 and 30, 2021.

James Averay-Jones, 35, c/o High Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (267ug/l methylamphetamine) on the A259 Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on January 7, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Boreham, 34, of Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £50 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing items worth £28.05 from The Co-op, Burgess Hill, on October 12, 2024. Fined £60 after admitting attempted theft from a shop, The Co-op, Cuckfield, on December 8, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Vilma Edmonds, of River Road, Littlehampton: Fined £2,640 and must pay £1,056 victim surcharge, £1,000 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice relating to category 1 and 2 hazards, served on her under the Housing Act 2004 as the director of the company attributed to the failure to comply between September 14, 2024, and February 26, 2025.

Meynell Limited, of River Road, Littlehampton: Fined £8,000 and must pay £2,000 victim surcharge, £1,571.26 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice relating to category 1 and 2 hazards, served under the Housing Act 2004, as the specified remedial works were not completed between September 10, 2024, and February 26, 2025.

Ross Gumpright, 75, of Offington Drive, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on January 17, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.